BRIEF-Blackbaud announces Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.36

Feb 8 Blackbaud Inc

* Blackbaud announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.59

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 revenue $198.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 full year non-GAAP revenue of $775 million to $795 million

* Sees 2017 full year non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.06 to $2.18

* Sees 2017 full year non-GAAP income from operations of $155 million to $163 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.18, revenue view $794.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
