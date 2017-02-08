BRIEF-Blackbaud announces Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.36

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Blackbaud Inc
* Blackbaud announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 revenue $198.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 full year non-GAAP revenue of $775 million to $795 million
* Sees 2017 full year non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.06 to $2.18
* Sees 2017 full year non-GAAP income from operations of $155 million to $163 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.18, revenue view $794.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.