BRIEF-Applied Genetic Technologies quarterly revenue $10.9 million versus $12.2 million

Feb 8 Applied Genetic Technologies Corp

* Quarterly revenue $10.9 million versus $12.2 million

* Applied Genetic Technologies says total revenue for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $10.9 million compared to $12.2 million during same period in 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
