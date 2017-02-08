BRIEF-American Equity Investment Life Holding Q4 earnings per share $1.35

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co :
* American equity reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.63
* Q4 earnings per share $1.35
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.