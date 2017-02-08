版本:
2017年 2月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-American Equity Investment Life Holding Q4 earnings per share $1.35

Feb 8 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co :

* American equity reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.63

* Q4 earnings per share $1.35

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
