BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.51 from continuing operations

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Synchronoss Technologies Inc :
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.51 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $123.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $148.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.