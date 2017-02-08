版本:
BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.51 from continuing operations

Feb 8 Synchronoss Technologies Inc :

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $123.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $148.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
