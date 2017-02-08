版本:
2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-Aspen Insurance Holdings reports Q4 loss per share $1.41

Feb 9 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd

* Aspen reports results for quarter and year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 operating loss per share $0.34

* Q4 loss per share $1.41

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aspen insurance holdings ltd says gross written premiums of $606.1 million in q4 of 2016, a decrease of 4.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
