BRIEF-Aspen Insurance Holdings reports Q4 loss per share $1.41

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 9 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd
* Aspen reports results for quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 operating loss per share $0.34
* Q4 loss per share $1.41
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aspen insurance holdings ltd says gross written premiums of $606.1 million in q4 of 2016, a decrease of 4.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.