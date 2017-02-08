BRIEF-Qualys Inc reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 9 Qualys Inc
* Qualys announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue $52.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $52.6 million
* Qualys Inc says expects revenues to be in range of $52.0 million to $53.0 million in q1
* Qualys Inc says gaap net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.38 to $0.41 in q1
* Qualys Inc says non-gaap net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.17 to $0.19 in q1
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $224 million to $228 million
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.00 to $1.06
* Qualys Inc says non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.81 to $0.86 in fy 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $54.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $233.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.