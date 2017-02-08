BRIEF-Qualys Inc reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23

Feb 9 Qualys Inc

* Qualys announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue $52.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $52.6 million

* Qualys Inc says expects revenues to be in range of $52.0 million to $53.0 million in q1

* Qualys Inc says gaap net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.38 to $0.41 in q1

* Qualys Inc says non-gaap net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.17 to $0.19 in q1

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $224 million to $228 million

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.00 to $1.06

* Qualys Inc says non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.81 to $0.86 in fy 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $54.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $233.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: