BRIEF-D&B Q4 revenue rose 4 percent

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Dun & Bradstreet Corp :
* Dun & Bradstreet reports 2016 results
* Q4 revenue rose 4 percent
* Dun & Bradstreet Corp - q4 total revenue $ $517.1 million versus $ 499.3 million
* Dun & Bradstreet Corp qtrly gaap diluted earnings per share $ 2.10
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 2.99
* Dun & Bradstreet - declared increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.5025 per share, up from company's prior quarterly dividend of $0.4825 per share
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.04, revenue view $513.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dun & Bradstreet Corp qtrly adjusted revenue $517.1 million versus $504.4 million
* Dun & Bradstreet - declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.5025 per share, up from company's prior quarterly dividend of $0.4825 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.