BRIEF-D&B Q4 revenue rose 4 percent

Feb 8 Dun & Bradstreet Corp :

* Dun & Bradstreet reports 2016 results

* Q4 revenue rose 4 percent

* Dun & Bradstreet Corp - q4 total revenue $ $517.1 million versus $ 499.3 million

* Dun & Bradstreet Corp qtrly gaap diluted earnings per share $ 2.10

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 2.99

* Dun & Bradstreet - declared increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.5025 per share, up from company's prior quarterly dividend of $0.4825 per share

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.04, revenue view $513.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dun & Bradstreet Corp qtrly adjusted revenue $517.1 million versus $504.4 million

* Dun & Bradstreet - declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.5025 per share, up from company's prior quarterly dividend of $0.4825 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: