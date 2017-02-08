BRIEF-INTL FCStone Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.34

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 9 INTL FCStone Inc
* INTL FCStone Inc reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 23 percent to $185.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* INTL FCStone says securities segment income was down 41% largely because of prior period gains in Argentina related to significant devaluation in peso
* INTL FCStone Inc - in Q1 recorded pre-tax unrealized losses of $4.6 million and $1.0 million on u.s. Treasury notes and interest rate swaps, respectively
* INTL FCStone Inc - assets under management declined 21% to $509.8 million in Q1 compared to $648.5 million in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.