BRIEF-INTL FCStone Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.34

Feb 9 INTL FCStone Inc

* INTL FCStone Inc reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 23 percent to $185.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* INTL FCStone says securities segment income was down 41% largely because of prior period gains in Argentina related to significant devaluation in peso

* INTL FCStone Inc - in Q1 recorded pre-tax unrealized losses of $4.6 million and $1.0 million on u.s. Treasury notes and interest rate swaps, respectively

* INTL FCStone Inc - assets under management declined 21% to $509.8 million in Q1 compared to $648.5 million in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: