BRIEF-Quinstreet reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.17

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Quinstreet Inc :
* Quinstreet reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.17
* Q2 revenue $65.6 million
* Quinstreet Inc - company incurred $2.4 million in charges in quarter related to restructuring announced in November
* Quinstreet Inc - expect adjusted EBITDA margin and cash flow to improve significantly in March and june quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.