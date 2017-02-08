版本:
BRIEF-Quinstreet reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.17

Feb 8 Quinstreet Inc :

* Quinstreet reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue $65.6 million

* Quinstreet Inc - company incurred $2.4 million in charges in quarter related to restructuring announced in November

* Quinstreet Inc - expect adjusted EBITDA margin and cash flow to improve significantly in March and june quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
