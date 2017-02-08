版本:
2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-Kapstone Q4 sales $777 million

Feb 8 Kapstone Paper And Packaging Corp :

* Qtrly diluted EPS of $0.19

* Kapstone reports fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 sales $777 million versus I/B/E/S view $762.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
