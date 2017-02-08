BRIEF-Centurylink reports Q4 earnings per share $0.08

Feb 8 Centurylink Inc :
* Centurylink Inc-sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $0.51 to
$0.57
* Centurylink Inc-sees Q1 2017 operating cash flow $1.49 to
$1.55 billion
* Centurylink reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 revenue $4.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.32 billion
* Centurylink Inc-sees q1 2017 operating revenues $4.23 to
$4.29 billion
* Centurylink Inc- anticipates lower operating revenues and
core revenues in full-year 2017 compared to full-year 2016
* Centurylink Inc-sees FY 2017 operating revenues $17.05 to
$17.3 billion
* Centurylink Inc-sees FY 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $2.10
to $2.30
* Centurylink Inc-sees FY 2017 free cash flow $1.55 to $1.75
billion
