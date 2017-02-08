版本:
2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-Centurylink reports Q4 earnings per share $0.08

Feb 8 Centurylink Inc :

* Centurylink Inc-sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $0.51 to $0.57

* Centurylink Inc-sees Q1 2017 operating cash flow $1.49 to $1.55 billion

* Centurylink reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 revenue $4.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.32 billion

* Centurylink Inc-sees q1 2017 operating revenues $4.23 to $4.29 billion

* Centurylink Inc- anticipates lower operating revenues and core revenues in full-year 2017 compared to full-year 2016

* Centurylink Inc-sees FY 2017 operating revenues $17.05 to $17.3 billion

* Centurylink Inc-sees FY 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $2.10 to $2.30

* Centurylink Inc-sees FY 2017 free cash flow $1.55 to $1.75 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
