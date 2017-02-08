BRIEF-Tyler Technologies Q4 earnings per share $0.80

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Tyler Technologies Inc
* Tyler Technologies reports earnings for fourth quarter 2016
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.90
* Q4 earnings per share $0.80
* Q4 revenue $195.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $197.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $3.83 to $3.91
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share about $3.26 to $3.34
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $844 million to $854 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.95, revenue view $860.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.