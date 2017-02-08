版本:
BRIEF-Tyler Technologies Q4 earnings per share $0.80

Feb 8 Tyler Technologies Inc

* Tyler Technologies reports earnings for fourth quarter 2016

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.90

* Q4 earnings per share $0.80

* Q4 revenue $195.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $197.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $3.83 to $3.91

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share about $3.26 to $3.34

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $844 million to $854 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.95, revenue view $860.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
