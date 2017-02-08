版本:
2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate reports results for Q1 ended Dec 31

Feb 8 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp

* Monmouth Real Estate reports results for the first quarter ended december 31, 2016

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.19

* Q1 FFO per share $0.20

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
