版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-UPS names Franck Moison to board of directors

Feb 8 United Parcel Service Inc

* UPS names Franck J. Moison to board of directors

* UPS - Moison's appointment to UPS board brings total number of directors to 12

* UPS - Moison's appointment to ups board brings total number of directors to 12. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐