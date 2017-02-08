BRIEF-Green Plains reports Q4 and full year 2016 financial results

Feb 8 Green Plains Inc

* Green Plains reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.47

* Q4 revenue $932.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $1 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Green Plains Inc - Qtrly ethanol production of 334.2 million gallons

* Green Plains Inc - "U.S. Ethanol demand was strong in 2016 and we expect that to continue in 2017"

* Green Plains Inc - "U.S. Ethanol remains competitively priced and export demand could be even stronger this year"

* Implemented organizational changes during Q4 of 2016 as a result of acquisitions during year