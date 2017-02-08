BRIEF-Green Plains reports Q4 and full year 2016 financial results

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Green Plains Inc
* Green Plains reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.47
* Q4 revenue $932.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $1 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Green Plains Inc - Qtrly ethanol production of 334.2 million gallons
* Green Plains Inc - "U.S. Ethanol demand was strong in 2016 and we expect that to continue in 2017"
* Green Plains Inc - "U.S. Ethanol remains competitively priced and export demand could be even stronger this year"
* Implemented organizational changes during Q4 of 2016 as a result of acquisitions during year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.