BRIEF-Green Plains Partners reports Q4 earnings per share $0.50

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Green Plains Partners Lp :
* Green Plains Partners reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Green Plains Partners Lp - quarterly cash distribution increased 1.0 cent to $0.43 per unit
* Green Plains Partners Lp - qtrly total revenues $28.3 million versus $22.7 million
* Q4 revenue view $28.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.