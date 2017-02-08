版本:
2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-Green Plains Partners reports Q4 earnings per share $0.50

Feb 8 Green Plains Partners Lp :

* Green Plains Partners reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Green Plains Partners Lp - quarterly cash distribution increased 1.0 cent to $0.43 per unit

* Green Plains Partners Lp - qtrly total revenues $28.3 million versus $22.7 million

* Q4 revenue view $28.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
