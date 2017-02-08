BRIEF-Everton increases previously announced private placement

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Everton Resources Inc :
* Everton increases its previously announced private placement to $1.1 million
* Everton Resources - placement has been increased by 10 million units, now consists of 22 million units at $0.05 with one-half of one common share purchase warrant
* Everton Resources Inc - proceeds of financing will be used to complete phase one drilling program on Arroyo Carpintero property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.