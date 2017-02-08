版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-BroadVision Q4 loss per share $0.48

Feb 8 BroadVision Inc :

* BroadVision announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $2.1 million versus $2.7 million

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.48 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
