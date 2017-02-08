BRIEF-Piedmont Office Realty Trust reports Q4 earnings per share $0.21

Feb 8 Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc
* Piedmont Office Realty Trust reports fourth quarter and
annual 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.21
* Qtrly core FFO per share $0.44
* Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc-sees FY 2017 nareit ffo
and core FFO per diluted share $1.70 - $1.80
* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
