BRIEF-Compass Minerals reports Q4 earnings per share $2.87

Feb 8 Compass Minerals International Inc :

* Compass minerals reports solid fourth-quarter earnings boosted by brazilian acquisition

* Q4 earnings per share $2.87

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy earnings per share $3.20 to $3.70

* Q4 revenue $443.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $414.3 million

* Compass Minerals International Inc - "improving market dynamics for deicing market are expected to produce increased salt sales volumes in 2017"

* Compass Minerals International Inc sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $125 to $140 million

* Compass Minerals International Inc - "market conditions for plant nutrients are expected to remain strong in Brazil" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
