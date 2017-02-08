版本:
BRIEF-Albany International Q4 sales rose 20 pct to $213 mln

Feb 8 Albany International Corp

* Albany International reports fourth-quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Q4 sales rose 20 percent to $213 million

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36 excluding items

* Albany International Corp - Expect full-year adjusted EBITDA to pull back from high end toward middle of that $180 million to $195 million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
