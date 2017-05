Feb 8 Canfor Pulp Products Inc

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 results and quarterly dividend

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc - qtrly net income per share, basic and diluted $ 0.15

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc - qtrly sales $ 257.8 million versus $ 330.8 million last year

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc - qtrly pulp shipments were down 14pct from previous quarter principally reflecting weather-related impacts on shipments