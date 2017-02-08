BRIEF-Richard Lashley appointed to Banc Of California's board

Feb 8 Banc Of California Inc :
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of
directors
* Banc Of California - board approved new policy on outside
business activities that tightens controls on outside business
activities of officers,employees
* Banc Of California - new policy requires non-employee
directors to refrain from engaging in outside business
activities that create conflict of interest
* Banc Of California Inc - board revised stock ownership
guidelines to increase amount of stock that each non-employee
director must hold
* Banc Of California - each non-employee director must now
hold 5 times then-current annual cash base retainer, by end of
fifth year of appointment
