版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Richard Lashley appointed to Banc Of California's board

Feb 8 Banc Of California Inc :

* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors

* Banc Of California - board approved new policy on outside business activities that tightens controls on outside business activities of officers,employees

* Banc Of California - new policy requires non-employee directors to refrain from engaging in outside business activities that create conflict of interest

* Banc Of California Inc - board revised stock ownership guidelines to increase amount of stock that each non-employee director must hold

* Banc Of California - each non-employee director must now hold 5 times then-current annual cash base retainer, by end of fifth year of appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐