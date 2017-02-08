BRIEF-Bengal Energy Qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.01

Feb 8 Bengal Energy Ltd :

* Bengal Energy announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Bengal Energy Ltd - production in Q3 of fiscal 2017 averaged 355 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an 8 pct decrease from previous quarter

* Bengal Energy says qtrly ffo per share $0.02

* Bengal Energy - from July 2017 through to Dec 2018, has hedged approximately 133,000 barrels of production at a floor price of us $47 per barrel

* Qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.01

