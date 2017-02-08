版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 06:35 BJT

BRIEF-Bengal Energy Qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.01

Feb 8 Bengal Energy Ltd :

* Bengal Energy announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Bengal Energy Ltd - production in Q3 of fiscal 2017 averaged 355 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an 8 pct decrease from previous quarter

* Bengal Energy says qtrly ffo per share $0.02

* Bengal Energy - from July 2017 through to Dec 2018, has hedged approximately 133,000 barrels of production at a floor price of us $47 per barrel

* Qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.01

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐