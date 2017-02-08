版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 06:49 BJT

BRIEF-Peabody Energy announces pricing of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount senior secured notes

Feb 8 Peabody Energy Corp :

* Peabody Energy announces pricing of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount senior secured notes

* Peabody Energy announces pricing of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount senior secured notes

* Peabody Energy-pricing of private offering consisting of $500 million of 6.000pct senior secured notes due 2022, $500 million of 6.375pct senior secured notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐