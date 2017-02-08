BRIEF-Peabody energy announces upsize and pricing of $950 million senior secured term loan facility

BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells' Q1 revenue $432 million
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share were $0.21
Feb 8 Peabody Energy Corp :
* Peabody Energy announces upsize and pricing of $950 million senior secured term loan facility
* Peabody Energy Corp - priced a senior secured term loan and, "in response to strong demand", has upsized term loan to $950 million from $500 million
* Peabody Energy Corp- term loan facility will mature in 2022 and bear interest at a rate of libor plus 4.50pct per annum, with a 1.00pct libor floor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share were $0.21
* Arix Bioscience Co - leads $45 million series B investment round for Harpoon Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates.