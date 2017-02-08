BRIEF-Home Capital reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.79

BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells' Q1 revenue $432 million
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share were $0.21
Feb 8 Home Capital Group Inc :
* Home capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.98
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.79
* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Home Capital Group Inc - targets long-term revenue growth of 5pct or greater
* Home Capital Group Inc - targets long-term diluted earnings per share growth of 7pct or greater Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share were $0.21
* Arix Bioscience Co - leads $45 million series B investment round for Harpoon Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates.