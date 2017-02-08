版本:
BRIEF-Home Capital reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.79

Feb 8 Home Capital Group Inc :

* Home capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.98

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.79

* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Home Capital Group Inc - targets long-term revenue growth of 5pct or greater

* Home Capital Group Inc - targets long-term diluted earnings per share growth of 7pct or greater Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
