版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 07:42 BJT

BRIEF-Beaufield Resources announces $4 million bought deal

Feb 8 Beaufield Resources Inc

* Beaufield Resources announces $4 million bought deal

* Beaufield Resources Inc - Offering 20 million common shares of corporation at a price of $0.10 per common share

* Beaufield Resources Inc - Also offering 13.3 million flow-through common shares of corporation at a price of $0.15 per flow-through share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
