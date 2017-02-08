BRIEF-Beaufield Resources announces $4 million bought deal

Feb 8 Beaufield Resources Inc

* Beaufield Resources announces $4 million bought deal

* Beaufield Resources Inc - Offering 20 million common shares of corporation at a price of $0.10 per common share

* Beaufield Resources Inc - Also offering 13.3 million flow-through common shares of corporation at a price of $0.15 per flow-through share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: