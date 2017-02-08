BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health enters binding agreement of terms to merge with Napo Pharmaceuticals

Feb 8 Jaguar Animal Health Inc
* Press Release - Jaguar Animal Health enters binding
agreement of terms to merge with Napo Pharmaceuticals
* Jaguar Animal Health -Transaction approved by unanimous
vote of independent and disinterested members of each of
Jaguar's and Napo's board of directors
* Jaguar Animal Health - Binding financial terms of merger
include a 3-to-1 Napo-to-Jaguar value ratio to calculate
relative ownership of combined entity
* Jaguar Animal Health Inc- Napo will operate as a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Jaguar, focused on human health
* Jaguar Animal Health Inc says as of January 31, 2017,
Napo owned about 19% of jaguar's outstanding shares of common
stock
* Jaguar Animal-Terms of merger include provisions that
Napo's secured convertible debt shall not exceed $10 million,
unsecured debt shall not exceed $3 million
* Jaguar Animal - Third party will invest $3.0 million in
Jaguar for approximately four million shares of newly issued
common stock of Jaguar
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: