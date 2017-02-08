BRIEF-Redknee Solutions reports Q1 fiscal 2017 results

BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells' Q1 revenue $432 million
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share were $0.21
Feb 8 Redknee Solutions Inc
* Redknee Solutions reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Redknee Solutions Inc qtrly revenue was $37.2 million compared to $50.1 million
* Board of directors concluded that there are opportunities to further restructure business
* Redknee Solutions Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Redknee Solutions Inc - Order backlog of $162.1 million at December 31, 2016
* Redknee Solutions Inc- Withdrawing financial guidance it had previously provided for fiscal 2017 for revenues of between $170 million and $180 million
* Redknee Solutions - Board directed management to develop various restructuring proposals with specific focus on realizing additional cost savings
* Redknee Solutions Inc- Withdrawing financial guidance it had previously provided for fiscal 2017 for adjusted EBITDA of between $15 million and $20 million
* Arix Bioscience Co - leads $45 million series B investment round for Harpoon Therapeutics
May 25 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates.