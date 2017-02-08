BRIEF-Associated Capital Group Q4 revenue $16.3 mln vs. $9.0 mln

BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells' Q1 revenue $432 million
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share were $0.21
Feb 8 Associated Capital Group Inc
* Associated Capital Group, Inc. reports full year and fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue $16.3 million versus $9.0 million
* Associated Capital Group Inc - Assets under management increased to $1.27 billion at December 31, 2016 from $1.08 billion at December 31, 2015
* Associated Capital Group Inc- GAAP book value per share increased to $36.04 at December 31, 2016 from $29.54 at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share were $0.21
* Arix Bioscience Co - leads $45 million series B investment round for Harpoon Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates.