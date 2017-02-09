版本:
BRIEF-Mullen Group Ltd reports 2016 financial results

Feb 8 Mullen Group Ltd

* Mullen Group Ltd. reports 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share c$0.01

* Q4 revenue C$257.8 million versus I/B/E/S view C$277.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $257.8 million versus $287.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
