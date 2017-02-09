版本:
BRIEF-Uni-Select reports double-digit growth for sales and network expansion in Q4 and 2016

Feb 8 Uni Select Inc

* Uni-Select reports double-digit growth for sales and network expansion in Q4 and 2016(1)

* Qtrly sales $291.0 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
