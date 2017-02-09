版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 08:55 BJT

BRIEF-Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reports record earnings in 2016

Feb 8 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

* Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reports record earnings in 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $9.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐