BRIEF-ION reports Q4 and year end 2016 results

Feb 8 ION Geophysical Corp

* ION reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.55

* Q4 revenue fell 54 percent to $35.4 million

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.99

* Increase in backlog of multi-client and data processing projects to $34 million at Dec 31, compared to $19 million one year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
