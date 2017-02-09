BRIEF-WGL Holdings reports Q1 fiscal year 2017 financial results

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks scale new peaks on retailer results; oil slips
* World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)
Feb 8 WGL Holdings Inc
* WGL Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results; raises fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Raises FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share view to $3.40 to $3.60
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.24
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.13
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to $2.04per share
* During pendency period of acquisition agreement between WGL and Altagas, WGL will not conduct earnings calls
* Qtrly total operating revenues $609.5 million versus $613.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)
WASHINGTON, May 25 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that a $5.5 million increase requested for the agency's enforcement budget this year will have a "real impact" in cracking down on unfair trade practices and export security violations.
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc