BRIEF-RepublicBankAz NA announces unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended Dec 31

Feb 8 RepublicBankAz NA

* RepublicBankAz, N.A. announces unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
