BRIEF-Skywest increases quarterly dividend to $0.08 per share

Feb 9 Skywest Inc

* Skywest, Inc. announces increase in quarterly dividend to $.08 per share and authorization of $100 million share repurchase program

* Board of directors authorized repurchase of up to $100 million of Skywest common stock over next three years

