BRIEF-Manulife qtrly diluted core earnings per common share $0.63

Feb 9 Manulife Financial Corp

* Manulife reports 2016 net income of $2.9 billion and core earnings of $4.0 billion (up 34% and 17%, respectively, compared with 2015), strong top line growth and a dividend increase of 11%

* Qtrly fully diluted earnings per common share was $0.01

* Manulife financial corp - 4q16 net income attributed to shareholders includes charges of $1,202 million due to direct impact of markets

* Manulife financial corp - q4 premiums and deposits from insurance products $8,639 million versus. $7,759 million last year

* Qtrly diluted core earnings per common share of $0.63

* Says reported other wealth sales of $1.7 billion in q4 , a decrease of 22%

* Manulife - while overall impact of higher rates is highly positive over long term for co, net income was negatively impacted by market movements in q4

* Manulife financial corp - aum at q4-end $977 billion versus. $966 billion at q3-end

* Manulife financial corp - approved an 11% increase to dividend

* Says insurance sales of $1.1 billion in q4, an increase of 3%

* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.205per share

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: