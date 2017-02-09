BRIEF-Maximus reports Q1 earnings per share $0.71

Feb 9 Maximus Inc

* Maximus reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.71

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.425 billion to $2.475 billion

* Q1 revenue $607.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $599.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $2.90 to $3.10

* Maximus - updating fiscal 2017 revenue guidance most notably due to canceled contract due to insufficient volumes in U.S. Federal services segment

* Maximus - reiterating its cash flow guidance and continues to expect cash flows from operations to range between $230 million and $280 million for fiscal 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.99, revenue view $2.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S