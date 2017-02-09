版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-Virtusa Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.37

Feb 9 Virtusa Corp

* Virtusa announces third quarter 2017 consolidated financial results

* Says anticipates a restructuring charge in q4 fiscal 2017 of approximately $0.8 million related to certain cost savings initiatives

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 revenue $217.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $217.7 million

* Sees q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.43 to $0.47

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.24 to $1.28

* Sees q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.31 to $0.35

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $224 million to $229 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $856.8 million to $861.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $860.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $227.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐