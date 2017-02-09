BRIEF-Thomson Reuters Q4 adj EPS $0.60, excluding charges

Feb 9 Thomson Reuters Corp :
* Thomson Reuters reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016
results
* Excluding fourth-quarter charges, adjusted EPS was $0.60
* Says approved an additional $1 billion share buyback
program and also approved a $0.02 per share annualized increase
in dividend to $1.38
* Fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.03,
reflecting gain on sale of IP & Science
* Says in 2017 expects low single-digit revenue growth,
before currency
* Says in 2017 expects adjusted EBITDA margin to range
between 28.8% to 29.8%, before currency
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Thomson Reuters CEO James Smith says "encouraged by
momentum and foundation we have built heading into 2017, and we
are well positioned to deliver on our commitments"
* Says corporate & other costs were $92 million in quarter
compared to $154 million
* Says in 2017 expects adjusted EPS of $2.35, before
currency
* Q4 F&R unit recurring revenue were up 1%
* Quarterly revenue from financial & risk business $1.51
billion, up 1 percent before currency
* Quarterly revenue from legal business $864 million, flat
before currency
* Says made a contribution of $500 million to its US defined
benefit pension plan in January 2017
* Incurred $212 million of charges in Q4
* Quarterly revenue from tax & accounting business $416
million, up 2 percent before currency
* About 80% of Q4 charges were taken in F&R business with
balance incurred in legal, tax & accounting and corporate
* Quarterly revenue from corporate & other (includes Reuters
News) business $77 million, up 5 percent before currency
* Sees 2017 free cash flow between $0.9 billion and $1.2
billion, before currency, reflecting Q4 charge, pension
contribution and sale of IP & Science business
* Says pension contribution was funded from free cash flow
and is expected to eliminate any material near-term contribution
requirements for US plan
* Says overall funded status of pension plan now exceeds 90%
based on current market conditions
* Quarterly revenue $2.86 billion, up 1 percent before
currency
* Q4 revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
