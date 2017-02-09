BRIEF-First American Financial posts Q4 earnings per share $0.73

Feb 9 First American Financial Corp
* First American Financial reports results for the fourth
quarter and full year of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $1.5 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First American Financial Corp - qtrly average revenue per
order down 12 percent, driven by higher refinance transactions
* First American Financial Corp - termination of company's
pension plan is proceeding on schedule, with expected completion
in first half of 2017
* First American - in Q4, recorded a $66.3 million expense
related to settlement of these lump sum elections, which reduced
earnings per share by $0.39
* First American Financial Corp - "looking ahead, we believe
company will continue to benefit from ongoing improvement in
housing and general economy"
* First American - in relation to pension plan, settlement
of lump sum elections completed in Q4; co expects to transfer
remaining liabilities in h1 2017
