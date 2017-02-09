BRIEF-Timken reports Q4 earnings per share $0.31

Feb 9 Timken Co

* Timken reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, provides 2017 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 sales fell 8.3 percent to $655 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.05 to $2.15 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.90 to $2.00

* Timken Co - expects 2017 revenue to be relatively flat compared with 2016.

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.04, revenue view $2.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Timken Co - plans to adopt mark-to-market pension accounting for its defined benefit pension and other postretirement benefit plans in Q1 of 2017

* Timken - Change related to mark-to-market pension accounting to have no effect on employees' retirement benefits, plan funding requirements, co's cash flows

* Timken Co - under new accounting method, will immediately recognize actuarial gains, losses in year in which they occur than amortizing them over many yrs

* Timken Co - adjusted earnings for 2016 are expected to be revised upward by approximately $0.15 per diluted share