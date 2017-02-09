BRIEF-CVS Health reports Q4 adj. EPS $1.71

Feb 9 Cvs Health Corp
* Qtrly net revenues increased 11.7 pct to $46.0 billion
* Qtrly adjusted EPS of $1.71
* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.59
* Qtrly same store sales decreased 0.7 pct versus prior
year, with pharmacy same store sales up 0.2 pct
* 2017 guidance confirmed
* Qtrly front store same store sales down 2.9 pct
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.86 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* CVS Health reports record fourth quarter and full year
results for 2016; confirms 2017 EPS guidance
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.07 to $1.13
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.77 to $5.93
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $5.02 to $5.18
* Pharmacy same store sales were negatively impacted for
quarter by approximately 380 basis points due to recent generic
introductions
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $46.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In connection with anticipated store closures, company
recorded a $34 million asset impairment charge in three months
ended December 31, 2016
