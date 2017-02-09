BRIEF-RMR Group Q1 adjusted earnings $0.45/shr

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 RMR Group Inc
* The RMR Group Inc. announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.46
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $105.3 million
* RMR Group Inc - as of December 31, 2016, RMR Group Inc. had approximately $27.2 billion of total assets under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)