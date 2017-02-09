BRIEF-Yum! Brands posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.79/shr from continuing operations

Feb 9 Yum! Brands Inc

* Yum! Brands reports fourth-quarter GAAP operating profit growth of 14 pct; delivers fourth-quarter core operating profit growth of 27 pct; on track with strategic transformation to accelerate growth

* Q4 earnings per share $0.79 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.76 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $2,024 million versus $1,976 million

* Q4 worldwide system sales grew 8 percent

* Says as of December 31, 2016, there was $1.9 billion remaining in share repurchase authorization through year end 2017

* Yum Brands - "KFC and Taco Bell had relatively strong performance in December, despite difficult U.S. industry conditions"

* Yum Brands - there is no change to long-term guidance

* Yum Brands says "we are confident in our three-year plans"

* Q4 revenue view $2.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S