BRIEF-Yum! Brands posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.79/shr from continuing operations

Feb 9 Yum! Brands Inc
* Yum! Brands reports fourth-quarter GAAP operating profit
growth of 14 pct; delivers fourth-quarter core operating profit
growth of 27 pct; on track with strategic transformation to
accelerate growth
* Q4 earnings per share $0.79 from continuing operations
excluding items
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.76 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $2,024 million versus $1,976 million
* Q4 worldwide system sales grew 8 percent
* Says as of December 31, 2016, there was $1.9 billion
remaining in share repurchase authorization through year end
2017
* Yum Brands - "KFC and Taco Bell had relatively strong
performance in December, despite difficult U.S. industry
conditions"
* Yum Brands - there is no change to long-term guidance
* Yum Brands says "we are confident in our three-year plans"
* Q4 revenue view $2.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: