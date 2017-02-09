BRIEF-Tremor Video posts Q4 net loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Tremor Video Inc
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition
* Q4 revenue rose 4 percent to $53.8 million
* Says Paul Caine appointed interim CEO
* Tremor Video Inc - Caine will lead search along with board for new CEO of company
* Tremor Video Inc sees revenue $34.0 million - $38.0 million for Q1 2017
* Tremor Video Inc sees 2017 revenue $180.0 - $190.0 million
* Tremor Video Inc - bill day, who has served as Tremor Video's CEO since 2008, has decided to resign from his position
* Tremor Video Inc - day will also resign as a member of company's board, effective March 1, 2017.
* Tremor Video Inc sees total spend $56.0 million - $60.0 million for Q1 2017
* Tremor Video Inc sees 2017 total spend $315.0 - $325.0 million
* Q1 revenue view $34.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $181.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $181.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tremor Video Inc - engaged executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to assist in search for Day's replacement
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $34.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tremor Video Inc-qtrly net loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)