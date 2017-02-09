版本:
2017年 2月 9日 星期四 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-LCI Industries Q4 EPS $1.05

Feb 9 Lci Industries

* Lci industries reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.05

* Q4 sales $403 million versus I/B/E/S view $375.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
