2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-WestJet reports January load factor of 80 per cent

Feb 9 Westjet Airlines Ltd

* WestJet reports january load factor of 80.0 per cent

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - Jan revenue passenger miles (rpms), or traffic, increased 6.2 per cent year over year

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - jan asms 2.65 billion, up 6.3 percent

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - airline flew 1.9 million guests in january, a year-over-year increase of 7.1 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
